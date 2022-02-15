ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for February 15

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Lehigh Acres ‘hoarder’ cited after skeletal cat remains found among clutter, body pulled from St. James City canal, Lee Health partially resumes elective surgeries, chilly morning with a warm-up on the way.

These stories & more —Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Comments / 0

 

The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

Police arrest two leaders of protesting truckers in Canada's capital

OTTAWA, Ontario — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada’s capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa’s Parliament Hill,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Hill

US: Up to 190,000 Russian troops now along Ukraine border

The U.S. envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OPEC) on Friday detailed reports of up to 190,000 Russian troops now along the Ukrainian border. Ambassador Michael Carpenter said OPEC has found evidence that 169,000 to 190,000 Russian troops are now at the border, compared to the around 100,000 thought to be in the region on Jan. 30.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced Friday for manslaughter. Kim Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Gu breezes to gold in ski halfpipe, 3rd medal at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even when Eileen Gu’s simply taking a celebratory stroll through the halfpipe, she’s still so stylish and makes it look so effortless. The 18-year-old American-born freestyle skier who represents China captured Olympic gold in the women’s halfpipe on a breezy and cold Friday morning to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games.
SPORTS
CBS News

Tesla faces safety investigation into "phantom braking" after surge of complaints

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
