TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for February 15
Lehigh Acres ‘hoarder’ cited after skeletal cat remains found among clutter, body pulled from St. James City canal, Lee Health partially resumes elective surgeries, chilly morning with a warm-up on the way.
These stories & more —Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.
Press play for the news you need to start your day:
Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:
Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!
Comments / 0