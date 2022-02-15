ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

White House is doing its best to navigate Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sen. Sanders says

kdll.org
 3 days ago

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tells NPR's Rachel...

www.kdll.org

BBC

Ukraine crisis: Russia ready for major military action, says US advisor

US National Secretary Adviser Jake Sullivan has warned that Russia is '"in a position to be able to mount a major military action" in Ukraine. Earlier, President Joe Biden told US citizens to leave amid fears of a Russian invasion. British citizens have been advised the same by the Foreign Office.
CBS News

White House roundup: Russia-Ukraine standoff, Alabama redistricting and more

The U.S. and its NATO allies are eyeing diplomatic efforts as French President Macron meets with Ukrainian and Russian leaders. Plus, a growing number of states are deciding to lift school mask mandates. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steve Portnoy, Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu, and Washington Post political reporter Amber Phillips join CBS News "Red and Blue" anchor Weijia Jiang with the latest.
kciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley Says U.S. Responding Appropriately to Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Senator Charles Grassley (R) says the U.S. is responding appropriately to the Ukraine-Russia tensions, albeit a couple months late as nearly 130,000 Russian troops have gathered north and east of Ukraine for a possible invasion. President Joe Biden has deployed nearly 3,000 troops to eastern Europe to protect the eastern...
kdll.org

Politics chat: Biden negotiates with Putin; COVID-19 trending down; inflation up

The pressure is intense as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine. And this weekend, a lot of the diplomacy is happening on the phone. Today it's President Biden on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That's after Biden spent more than an hour on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. Biden says he promised, quote, "swift and severe costs" on Russia if there's an invasion. Putin says he'll have more to say soon. So let's start there with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
9&10 News

Former Michigan House Republican Leader Reacts to Russia and Ukraine Crisis

An update on tensions along the Ukraine border: Russia has started joint military exercises with Belarus. Top American and European officials continue high-level talks with Moscow in a push for diplomacy, as Ukraine’s military launched its own drills near the border on Thursday using weapons sent by western allies and U.S. troops, as well as providing military equipment to the region.
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS

