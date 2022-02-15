White House is doing its best to navigate Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sen. Sanders says

The pressure is intense as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine. And this weekend, a lot of the diplomacy is happening on the phone. Today it's President Biden on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That's after Biden spent more than an hour on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. Biden says he promised, quote, "swift and severe costs" on Russia if there's an invasion. Putin says he'll have more to say soon. So let's start there with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.

