Shelby County COVID-19 cases significantly drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is slaying the coronavirus.
The number of new cases here has fallen by 64% over the past two weeks.
Hospitalizations are down 39%.
Only about one in ten people are testing positive. One in four people tested positive just a couple of weeks ago.
Despite the good news, the virus remains a serious threat.
Eighty-nine COVID-19 patients have died in the past two weeks.
