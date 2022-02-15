ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County COVID-19 cases significantly drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is slaying the coronavirus.

The number of new cases here has fallen by 64% over the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations are down 39%.

Fired Shelby County Health official speaks out

Only about one in ten people are testing positive. One in four people tested positive just a couple of weeks ago.

Despite the good news, the virus remains a serious threat.

Eighty-nine COVID-19 patients have died in the past two weeks.

