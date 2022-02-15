ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Dallas apartment fire displaces nearly 40 residents

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3PMs_0eEuBGRK00

More than three dozen people are out of their homes and 16 units are considered uninhabitable following a North Dallas apartment fire on Monday.

The 911 calls came in about 2 p.m. Monday, sending fire crews to The Grove at Trinity Mills, an apartment complex near the George Bush Turnpike just off Kelly Boulevard.

On arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames already chewing through one building, which was totally destroyed.

One person was treated for minor injuries as a result of the blaze.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dallas#George Bush#The Grove#Trinity Mills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy