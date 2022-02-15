North Dallas apartment fire displaces nearly 40 residents

More than three dozen people are out of their homes and 16 units are considered uninhabitable following a North Dallas apartment fire on Monday.

The 911 calls came in about 2 p.m. Monday, sending fire crews to The Grove at Trinity Mills, an apartment complex near the George Bush Turnpike just off Kelly Boulevard.

On arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames already chewing through one building, which was totally destroyed.

One person was treated for minor injuries as a result of the blaze.

