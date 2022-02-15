ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Garland teen charged in accidental shooting death of his friend

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

A Garland teenager faces charges in the shooting death of his friend last week, police say.

The two boys, both age 15, were on the front porch of a home. Garland police said they were playing around with a pistol that went off, striking one of the boys, who later died at the hospital.

The other boy was questioned and then taken into custody on a juvenile charge of Manslaughter.

**Press Release** Update to East Vista Shooting Investigation Issue Date: February 14, 2022 Release # 2022-02-05 The...

Posted by Garland Police Department on Monday, February 14, 2022

Comments / 2

 

