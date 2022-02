Investment in US life sciences real estate is poised to grow another 10% minimum this year, according to new research from CBRE’s capital markets team. That’s on top of a whopping 62% increase last year. Investment in life sciences real estate reached $21.4 billion in 2021, the firm says, and investment in the sector has grown by 111% since 2018. “The surge in investment in the US life sciences market is underpinned by strong supply and demand fundamentals,” said Chris Bodnar, Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Capital Markets at CBRE. “A shortage of existing life sciences space available for purchase, coupled with robust and soaring property prices, have led most real estate investors focused on this sector to pursue development opportunities.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO