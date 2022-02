Did you know that Battle Creek has the first-ever historic bridge park in the United States? So, what exactly is Historic Bridge Park?. The Historic Bridge Park in Calhoun County is basically an outdoor museum that doubles as a public park. This park currently has 6 restored historic bridges from the state of Michigan. These bridges are well over 100 years old and could no longer serve their purpose in their original spots. These bridges were brought to this park and restored. These bridges likely would have otherwise been destroyed when they were replaced.

