On the surface, the following explanation sounds like just another lame excuse for cheating with drugs in sports:. After an elite Russian figure skater recently tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, her lawyer suggested she ingested the drug unknowingly through her grandfather, who takes the medication for heart trouble. Perhaps she drank from the same glass as him, her attorney said, according to the Dossier Center, an investigative website run by exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

