2 charged in series of Des Moines bank robberies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested in a string of bank robberies in January and February. Last week, police asked for...www.kcci.com
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested in a string of bank robberies in January and February. Last week, police asked for...www.kcci.com
You men will benefit greatly by finding your Lord and savior Jesus Christ he is the way the truth and the life. This life is but a vapor so waist no time in changing your life to a life of love and righteousness, don't let this mistake keep you from the kindom of God.Nothing on this earth is worth your eternity with God almighty.
Comments / 15