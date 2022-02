The Super Bowl spot for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a full-blown, two-minute trailer. And it features plenty of tantalizing details, including more on the trouble with the multiverse that Strange has caused by helping Spider-Man in No Way Home. But then, about half way through the trailer, Strange is apprehended by some kind of mutliversal police force. You assume he’s about to come face-to-face with Kang, or He Who Remains, or maybe even Sylvie from Loki. But no, he’s confronted instead by ... Professor Xavier from the X-Men?

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO