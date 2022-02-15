ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post #395 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Feb. 20

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post #395 will be host to an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday,...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

The Voice

The Voice

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Voice

The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
224K+
Views
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

