Terence Crawford believes he’s exhausted all of his options. Well before officially making the move to 147 pounds in 2018, the Omaha, Nebraska native eyed a mega clash against fellow pound-for-pound star, Errol Spence Jr. Yet, no matter how loud he’s bellyached about wanting to test his skills against his longtime rival and regardless of establishing himself as one of the best fighters in the world, fast forward four years later and their contest is no closer to becoming a reality.

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO