Kodak Black’s last project was his 2021 EP Happy Birthday Kodak, and his fans have been waiting patiently for the next album he’s cooking up in 2022. The Miami, Florida native has seemingly been busy doing other things besides working on an album, such as providing people with a viral moment at an NHL hockey game or expressing his love for DreamDoll. But Kodak had been working on something as he jumped on Twitter to update fans on new music.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO