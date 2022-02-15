ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three rescued from Spanish trawler sunk off Canada, minister says

MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Three crew members have been rescued from a Spanish fishing trawler that sank off the east coast of Canada, Spain’s government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters on Tuesday.

“We follow with concern and preoccupation the search and rescue operation. We are in coordination and permanent contact with these rescue services,” she told a news conference.

Spanish media reported that there were 22 sailors aboard the vessel when it went down.

KEYT

Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 7 dead, 14 missing

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish fishing boat has sunk in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least seven people. Three crew members were rescued, and a maritime search in the North Atlantic was launched for the 14 other missing crew members. A Canadian helicopter, an aircraft and a rescue vessel were dispatched to the area, 450 kilometers (280 miles) off the island of Newfoundland. The sunken boat named Villa de Pitanxo operates out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region. The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three fishermen from Ghana. A Spanish fishing boat working nearby was the first to arrive and found three survivors and four bodies in one of the sunken boat’s four lifeboats.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Seven dead, 14 missing as Spain trawler sinks off Canada

At least seven fishermen died and another 14 were missing after a Spanish trawler sank in rough seas off eastern Canada on Tuesday, Spanish and Canadian officials said. "We have now recovered seven deceased individuals and three survivors," Brian Owens of Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) told AFP. There were 24 crew members on board the vessel when it went down some 250 nautical miles east of Newfoundland, with rescuers still searching for the remaining 14 crew despite difficult weather conditions, he said. Spain's transport ministry identified the crew members as 16 Spanish nationals, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.
ACCIDENTS
gcaptain.com

Search and Rescue Underway After Spanish Trawler Sinks Off Newfoundland

Update: Three survivors and six bodies have now recovered, according to Salvamento Marítimo. A major search and rescue operation is underway after a fishing trawler with 24 crew members has reportedly sunk in the North Atlantic off the coast of Newfoundland. Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax reports receiving...
ACCIDENTS
WTKR

Hundreds of rescued animals from Afghanistan land in Canada

An American woman went viral last summer when she desperately tried to get shelter animals out of Afghanistan as U.S. troops were evacuating. She wasn't successful before the Taliban took over the country, but she never gave up. Now months of planning, thousands of pages of paperwork, countless volunteers and...
ANIMALS
