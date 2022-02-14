Best Golf Courses in the Algarve

The PGA Tour has been engulfed in rumors lately, as the potential for a rival golf association, called the Super Golf League, has emerged. Led by former star Greg Norman, the Saudi-backed Super Golf League has made headlines for its rumored interest in the top PGA Tour players- and for its astronomical financial offers to said players. Certain players, such as Phil Mickelson, have offered interesting takes on the rival golf league. Other young players have considered joining the league, while some, such as Rory McIlroy, have had almost zero time for the idea. PGA Tour star and world number 1 Jon Rahm pledged his ‘fealty’ amid rumors from the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

