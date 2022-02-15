ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Sherman Associates plans nearly 400 housing units, grocery store, parking ramp for St. Louis Park

By Kelly Busche
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minneapolis-based developer wants to construct three apartment buildings, one of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Good luck buying a home for under $1 million in these 11 Twin Cities locations

Housing inventory is at its lowest level in 15 years , and that's leading to an influx of cities where the average price of a home now exceeds $1 million. In the Twin Cities metro, 10 cities and one neighborhood in Minneapolis have eclipsed the $1 million threshold, according to data compiled by the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis weighs rule requiring alerts of planned commercial building sales

The Minneapolis City Council is considering a new ordinance that would require property owners to alert the city if they're putting a commercial building up for sale. Finance & Commerce has a report on the proposal, which was introduced last week. (You can see the full text here, though Council Member Jason Chavez said he's still working on revisions.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Saint Louis Park, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

North Loop's FRGMNT Coffee is branching out to Eden Prairie

A trendy cafe in the heart of Minneapolis' North Loop is expanding to the southwest suburbs this spring or summer. FRGMNT Coffee is setting up shop in the One Southwest Crossing office building at 11095 Viking Drive near Eden Prairie Center mall. Co-owner Ben Banse hopes it will open in April or May, but it will depend on when construction wraps up and employee training can begin.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

On-demand housekeeping app Spruce enters Twin Cities market

Spruce, an app platform that arranges on-demand housekeeping and other services to apartment properties, has begun selling in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market. The Austin, Texas-based company sells its software and organizational services to apartment building managers, and residents. Spruce partners with local cleaning companies and includes them on its app, letting clients schedule cleaning or other services. Spruce then takes a cut of the cleaners' fee; it also collects annual fees from building managers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Rail Transit#Sherman Associates
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Largest Engineering Firms in the Twin Cities

Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Engineering billings must be related to engineering services. Firms headquartered in the Twin Cities reported engineering billings for all operations. Firms headquartered outside the Twin Cities reported engineering billings for metro-area operations only. Firms headquartered outside the Twin Cities include No. 7 Stantec, Edmonton, Alberta; No. 8 Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., Raleigh, N.C.; No. 12 HDR Engineering Inc., Omaha, Neb.; No. 14 Burns & McDonnell, Kansas City, Mo.; and No. 15 Ulteig, Fargo, N.D.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Local investors and Illinois developer buy portion of Burnsville Center for $10.6M

A small group of local investors and an Illinois-based developer have bought a portion of Burnsville Center, with plans to take part in the mall's revitalization. Under the entity Pacific Square Burnsville LLC, they paid $10.6 million to acquire the property at 901 County Road 42 from Kohan Retail Investment Group in a deal that closed at the end of January.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy