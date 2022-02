For many, the idea of growing up and marrying a Prince or Princess is the stuff of fairytales. Yet, for Kate Middleton – who was raised a commoner, meaning she grew up without any titles – that's exactly what happened. It's no wonder then, that ahead of marrying into the Royal Family, she felt the need to do a little bit of preparation. In fact, according to one royal expert, the Duchess of Cambridge signed herself up to elocution lessons before her 2011 wedding to Prince William to sound "more regal".

