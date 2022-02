Sammy is the Founder and CEO of YuLife, the lifestyle insurance company providing life insurance, well-being, and rewards in one simple app. The "Great Resignation" isn’t breaking news anymore. As this trend continues to linger, businesses must consider the possibility that the Great Resignation is not a mere pandemic-induced aberration. From my perspective, perhaps the new normal will see tens of thousands of employees quitting their jobs every month for years to come. So, what is the right path forward for employers if the "Big Quit" is really here to stay?

