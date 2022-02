(University Park, PA) -- The Gopher men will be hoping for better luck this afternoon when they conclude their two game road trip at Penn State. The trip began with not great results on Tuesday when they fell 70-45 in Columbus to the Buckeyes. That dropped the Gophers to 12-11 overall and 3-11 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions were at Williams Arena on Saturday and it was the Gophers that pulled out a 76-70 victory to stop a five game losing streak. P-S-U is 10-12 this season and 5-9 in the conference but have won eight of 12 on their home floor. Although they fell to the Gophers on Saturday they rebounded with a 62-58 win over Michigan State on Tuesday. Tip is at 3 P-M this afternoon from Bryce Jordan Center with pregame coverage on KWLM starting at 2:30PM.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO