— The Butler boys bowling team finished the runner-up at the WPIBL Team Championships Wednesday in Mt. Lebanon. Butler led three games of qualifying but fell 2-1 in the best-of three championship step-ladder to Hempfield. Rocco Rice led Butler with a 710 series, the second highest of the day. Eric Devore rolled a 680 series. Both were named to the five bowler All-Tournament team. During qualifying, the Butler boys rolled an 1,174 five-bowler game, which is a program record. The finish qualified the Butler boys for the Pennsylvania State Western Regional Team Championships in March.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO