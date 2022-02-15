How firms are retaining Nashville’s lawyers

Dowdle Construction Group has added two members to its growing team: Luke Herring as a superintendent and Joe Riegle as a preconstruction manager. Together they bring over two decades of construction experience to the team. Herring has over 17 years of construction experience co-owning Natural Design LLC, which specializes in custom building for both the residential and commercial markets. His residential expertise includes remodeling, additions and ground-up, custom home building. On the commercial side, he specializes in custom restaurant buildouts and remodeling. As a superintendent, he will be responsible for coordinating and managing all on-site activities and liaising with the project manager. “At Dowdle, I am looking forward to expanding and challenging my career in construction management with larger scale commercial projects,” said Herring. “As former owner of my own construction company, I have built many lasting client relationships that I hope to continue to nurture and expand with Dowdle’s help.” Riegle most recently worked with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. in Atlanta as a senior estimator. He oversaw all aspects of the bid and estimating process on projects for healthcare, higher education, science and technology, aviation, and parking structures. He started his career at McCarthy in 2015 as a project engineer before becoming an estimator a few years later. As a preconstruction manager, he will assist with project planning, including cost estimation, design evaluation and more. “I’m excited to take on an expanded role with Dowdle, not just doing estimation but also overseeing other aspects of preconstruction,” said Riegle. “Dowdle has a tremendous lineup of projects that I’m thrilled to work on.” "Owning his own successful firm was a clear indication that Luke would be a great addition to the team, and Joe also has some impressive experience working on large commercial projects,” said Dowdle Principal Allen Buchanan. “We’re excited to have their respective knowledge and leadership on the team.” Herring graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor's degree in construction management, and he’s LEAD and Live Roof Installation certified. Riegle graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in building construction, and he completed the Associated Builders and Contractors–Georgia Future Leaders Program. About Dowdle Construction Group: Dowdle Construction Group is a Nashville-based general contractor specializing in both public and private sector commercial construction. For over 30 years, Dowdle has built a reputation for conducting business with integrity, honesty, and a commitment to communicating and working through the details. Dowdle’s collaborative projects have been recognized for their excellence by the Urban Land Institute Nashville, the Historical Commission of Metropolitan Nashville, the American Institute of Architects local chapter and other industry organizations. For more information visit dowdleconstruction.com.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 DAYS AGO