Where you can find your winter sports gear in Arizona

Did you know Colorado's Rocky Mountains are home to six of the best Ikon Pass destinations? Check out six awesome Colorado slopes where you can put this pass to use. If you're looking for a snow adventure, this pass can connect you with some of the most iconic mountains on Earth. Let's see where it can take you in the mountains of Colorado.
Figure skating has seen plenty of headlines, shocking upsets and even controversy so far during the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the competition isn't over yet. Pairs skating is set to kick off Friday morning, bringing back Illinois figure skate Alexa Knierim as she and partner Brandon Frazier look for an individual medal in the event.
PHOENIX — Arizona is not known for having the best climate to practice winter sports, yet the state has been home to several Olympic athletes who have competed for medals in hockey, figure skating, and bobsledding. Since the state sent its first hockey players to play in the 1998...
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — If there’s a better way to lift your mood than watching bear cubs frolicking in the snow, we don’t know it!. Stop whatever you’re doing and watch these 2-year-old grizzly bears enjoying an icy day at Bearizona Wildlife Park. The cubs named...
MINNESOTA, USA — Not to be outdone by the United States’ curling teams, a Minnesota construction company decided to have a little fun of their own with “bulldozer” curling!. Curling is one of the more unique sports at the Winter Olympics - one that involves stones,...
BEIJING, China — The final weekend of the Beijing Winter Olympics is here with a slew of medals still to be decided. Mikaela Shiffrin gets one more chance to leave with an Olympic medal. She’s expected to compete in team parallel slalom, the final alpine event of the Games.
SALT LAKE CITY — Slow and steady wins the race, right?. Well, that was certainly the case 20 years ago when an Australian speed skater made Olympics history after he snuck up from behind his competitors to win a gold medal. Steven Bradbury was trailing behind all his opponents...
Now that snow is finally dumping in Colorado, it's important to know what items should be brought along for a winter hike. While many items are needed year-round, some can be especially helpful during the colder months of the year. Here's a list of winter hiking gear essentials, along with...
Did you know Colorado's Rocky Mountains are home to six of the best Ikon Pass destinations? Check out six awesome Colorado slopes where you can put this pass to use. If you're looking for a snow adventure, this pass can connect you with some of the most iconic mountains on Earth. Let's see where it can take you in the mountains of Colorado.
Did you know Colorado's Rocky Mountains are home to six of the best Ikon Pass destinations? Check out six awesome Colorado slopes where you can put this pass to use. If you're looking for a snow adventure, this pass can connect you with some of the most iconic mountains on Earth. Let's see where it can take you in the mountains of Colorado.
Comments / 0