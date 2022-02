DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) sunk in premarket trading on Friday after the company disappointed investors with its Q4 earnings report and guidance update. The company saw revenue jump 47% during the quarter to $473M despite lower-than-expected hold in October primarily due to NFL game outcomes. Monthly unique payers increased by 32% to 2M, which fell just short of the analyst expectation of 2.1M. Average revenue per monthly unique payer grew by 19% to $77. DKNG said ARPMUP benefitted from continued mix shift into Sportsbook and iGaming product offerings and the cross selling of customers into more products.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO