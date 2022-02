CHICAGO – One demographic that Pastor Corey Brooks deals with through his ministry and nonprofit, Project H.O.O.D., are foster youths. These youths have suffered some form of trauma from physical and sexual abuse to abandonment by their parents. If they are not placed into stable foster care homes that instill healthy self-esteem and provide access to quality schools as well as mentorship programs, the trauma often continues and worsens. When these youths age out of the foster care system, they may lack the tools and capital to deal with many real-world issues and lapse into mental illnesses, substance abuse or chronic unemployment.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO