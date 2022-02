Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."

