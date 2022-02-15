ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2022 confirm hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on ‘GMA’

By Hannah Sparks and
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

The Oscars will make history this year with its hosts.

On Tuesday’s “Good Morning America,” the Academy confirmed that Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall would serve as 2022’s master of ceremonies, alongside the show’s usual lineup of A-lister award readers.

“We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” said Hall, Schumer and Sykes in a press release.

“I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea,” Schumer added, “but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

The history-making decision marks the first time three women will ever host the ceremony. However, GMA noted that there were three hosts at the 1987 Academy Awards — Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan — and multiple women The only time there have been multiple women 45 years ago at the 1977 Academy Awards — Ellen Burstyn, Jane Fonda, Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.

The rotating cast of comediennes was

in talks with the telecast’s producer Will Packer for weeks, according to Variety, up against the likes of Jon Hamm and Pete Davidson.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” said Packer. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

It’s been three years since The Academy Awards had any semblance of a host, last performed by Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. The beleaguered gig has since been cursed by controversy and pandemic-related struggles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZtmr_0eEu207100
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars.

Packer, who produced women-driven comedies including “Girls Trip” and “Little,” had reportedly been toying with the idea of a three-act awards set, seeing one host take lead each hour of the broadcast, Variety reported.

However, the Academy told The Post in a statement that “all 3 hosts will be together —not each hosting a separate hour.”

“Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars… Now, multiply that by three,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”

“We’re invigorated by Will’s vision for this year’s Oscars: celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favorites that prove how cinema can unite us all,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “Hosting this star-studded party are three powerful, funny women inviting us to laugh and cheer for the year’s best and brightest in film.”

The in-person event airs on ABC from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET — and will not require guests to show proof of vaccination, falling out of line with the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

