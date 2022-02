February 4, 2022 - WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) joined Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and every other. Republican member of the committee in raising serious questions and concerns with the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) announcement of a major expansion of its collaboration with ID.me that will require taxpayers to have an ID.me account to access key IRS online resources. In order to register with ID.me, taxpayers will need to submit to ID.me a trove of personal information, including sensitive biometric data, starting in the summer of 2022.

