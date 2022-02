KENNER, La. — Police in Kenner are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who suffers from mental health and other medical conditions. The Kenner Police Department says 50-year-old Kevin Dewayne Carter was last seen walking on Veterans Boulevard in Kenner on Feb. 6 around 11 a.m. wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He is described as being six feet, two inches tall, and weighing about 260 pounds.

KENNER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO