ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold futures pull back from a 3-month high

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKBj8_0eEu0zMJ00
Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

Gold futures retreated Tuesday as the steady march toward conflict in Russia over Ukraine was seen easing somewhat, weakening the case for bullion after the commodity rallied to highs not seen since mid November.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said it has pulled back a portion of its forces amassed outside Ukraine’s border, even as some battalions were seen moving on a war footing, according to reports.

U.S. officials have said Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, with more than 100,000 troops at the ready, according to reports, including those from The Wall Street Journal.

For now, gold prices have backed off as Russian President Vladimir Putin has “pulled his needle away from the balloon” that has recently formed in gold prices, fueled by inflation, and the “pain trade is becoming less of a threat,” Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group, told MarketWatch.

Against that backdrop, gold for April delivery

GCJ22,

-0.83%

GC00,

-0.83%

was trading $18.30, or 1%, lower to trade at $1,851.10 an ounce. The most-active gold futures on Monday settled at the highest level since Nov. 17, FactSet data show.

The softening of rhetoric around a possible annexation of Ukraine by Russia also was pushing assets perceived as risky, such as stocks, sharply higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.92%

and the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.06%

headed substantially higher, dulling some investment demand away from gold.

Gold had taken a decisively more bullish run higher in recent weeks, supported primarily by the threat of war in Western Russia and concerns about the global recovery from the pandemic and the reaction of central banks world-wide. Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset in times of geopolitic unease.

On Tuesday, prices for the precious metal pared some of its early losses, then fell back, following data showing U.S. wholesale prices jumped 1% in January, more than the 0.5% increase forecast by Wall Street economists and the largest gain in a year.

Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital, told MarketWatch that he could “not find any positive take away” in the latest inflation data.

Expect more consumer inflation in months to come, he said. Knowing this, along with comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard Monday on “front loading” Federal Reserve action, interest rate increases along with quantitative tightening will begin very soon, Wright said.

In relation to gold, this is not a positive and gold is likely to move lower in coming weeks “if the safe-haven interest and safety dissipates,” he said. Gold may hold the $1,800 level for awhile but over time, holding that level “will be difficult without fresh interest or inflows of capital.”

Meanwhile, March silver

SIH22,

-2.21%

SI00,

-2.21%

was trading at $23.125 an ounce, down 72.3 cents, or 3%. March copper

HGH22,

+0.34%

tacked on 0.3% to $4.522 a pound.

April platinum

PLJ22,

-0.64%

lost 2.1% to $1,006.30 an ounce, while March palladium

PAH22,

-4.90%

declined by 5.2% to $2,225 an ounce, giving back much of the nearly 7% it gained Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow books biggest drop since November as stocks end sharply lower on renewed Ukraine fears

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends sharply lower as war fears increase

Feb 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS SHARPLY LOWER AS WAR FEARS INCREASE (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as tensions between Washington...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects from multi-month high, downside seems limited

Gold witnessed some profit-taking on Friday amid signs of stability in the financial markets. Hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine underpinned the risk sentiment and weighed on the metal. The set-up still favours bulls and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. Gold struggled to find acceptance above the $1,900...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Inflation#Defense Ministry#The Wall Street Journal#Russian#Gc00#Factset
MarketWatch

Asian markets slip as Ukraine tensions rattle investors

BANGKOK — Stocks fell Friday in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. Japan reported Friday that its core inflation rate, excluding volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.2% in January, way below the decades-high figures seen in most major economies and far short of the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly higher after Dow suffers worst day of 2022

Stocks were mostly higher but little changed overall after the opening bell Friday as investors monitored prospects of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and assessed the speed and scope of Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40 points, or 0.1%, to 34,272, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 4,385. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1% at 13,725. Stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow dropping more than 600 points to suffer its biggest one-day loss of 2022, as the U.S. and its allies said Russia had added to troops near the border with Ukraine despite Moscow announcing a partial withdrawal earlier in the week.
STOCKS
Washington Post

Stocks waffle after Dow registers worst day of 2022

U.S. stocks charted a mixed start to trading Friday amid the maelstrom of uncertainties surrounding Russia and Ukraine that spurred a sharp sell-off a day earlier. The Dow Jones industrial average slid about 75 points at the open after registering its steepest loss of 2022 amid high alarm from Western officials on the potential for a Russian invasion. Investor angst eased somewhat following news that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week under the condition that Moscow refrains from attacking Ukraine.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOXBusiness

Gold spikes to nine-month high on Russia, Ukraine

Nervous investors, spooked by a Russian-Ukraine conflict, barreled into gold on Thursday, driving the price to a level not seen since June of 2021: $1,900.70 and upward momentum may continue, aiding the SPDR Gold ETF. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 177.01...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Energy stocks, Ukraine tensions drive Toronto index lower

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday as energy stocks tracked weaker crude prices, while investors remained cautious on developments around the Russia-Ukraine standoff. At 9:52 a.m. ET (14:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 1.28 points, or 0.1%, at...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

DraftKings and John Deere Split in Premarket Trading Despite Positive Earnings Reports

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Friday Market Open) Stocks are looking to bounce back on Friday, but there are some risks going into a holiday weekend and potential news from the Federal Reserve today. In fact, there’s a debate that investors may be more fearful of the Fed than it is of the tensions around Russia and Ukraine. Ahead of the three-day President’s Day weekend, investors may see a lower volume day or at least see volumes diminish as the day matures and traders take off early.
STOCKS
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move broadly lower as Ukraine tensions persist

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as renewed fear that Russia would invade Ukraine put global financial markets on edge. The S&P 500 fell 2% as of 3:09 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its first loss in three days. The Dow...
STOCKS
Reuters

The S&P 500 rebounds, closes slightly higher after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced off session lows Wednesday with the S&P 500 crossing into positive territory by the closing bell after the U.S. Federal Reserve released meeting minutes, which said that while the central bank intends to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, its decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy