Buffett's firm scores big with stake in Activision Blizzard

North Platte Post
 3 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company placed a rare bet on a technology company late last year and it has already paid off in a...

North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

