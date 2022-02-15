ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Woods Selected As Beckley LaunchLab Director to coordinate WVU Tech and WV Hive Entrepreneurship Partnership

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hinton resident Diana Woods is the new director of the Beckley LaunchLab at West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) in collaboration with the WV Hive.

Working with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and its entrepreneurship program, the WV Hive, Woods will administer the Beckley LaunchLab, connecting and utilizing services within WVU, WVU Tech, and WV Hive to provide entrepreneurship support to the WVU Tech campus and community and throughout southern West Virginia.

“This position continues our collaboration with the WV Hive and the NRGRDA and allows us to continue to maximize resources and produce results for economic development in the region, and we are very optimistic about the substantial growth that we’ll see,” said Carolyn Long, WVU Tech Campus President.

Judy Moore, Executive Director of WV Hive, said, “Diana’s diverse experiences and knowledge of the state and region are winning combinations for both WVU Tech and WV Hive. The convergence of business development, higher education, and workforce development come together in entrepreneurial start-ups, existing businesses, and robust job creation and retention.”

Woods, a Marshall University business administration graduate with a concentration in accounting and management, most recently worked for the West Virginia Conservation Agency. Prior to that, she held managerial, tax and accounting positions at WorkForce West Virginia, the REACHH 411 Family Resource Center, Choicepoint, Inc., and USF&G Insurance. Woods is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Long said the director of the Beckley LaunchLab will have the primary responsibility of further developing a collegiate entrepreneurship program on the WVU Tech campus designed to retain and prepare West Virginia talent to become successful business owners. “Diana will manage the daily operations of the LaunchLab and work to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship for the campus and community of WVU Tech,” she added. The Beckley LaunchLab director will also serve as the coordinator of resources between WVU’s Morgantown campus, the WVU Tech campus, NRGRDA/WV Hive and community-based partners in the area to ensure that entrepreneurs emerging from WVU Tech’s campus are poised for success and support of the entire ecosystem long after their career at WVU Tech is complete.

Lootpress

WVU Tech campus president to deliver State of Tech Address

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, February 17, West Virginia University Institute of Technology Campus President Carolyn Long will deliver the 2022 State of Tech Address. The address is part of the university’s Homecoming activities. Long will celebrate the accomplishments of WVU Tech from the past year, as well...
Lootpress

Beckley Area Foundation scholarship deadline set for March 1

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – High School students have until March 1 to submit their applications for the Beckley Area Foundation’s (BAF) 2022-2023 scholarships. BAF provides oversight for more than 190 scholarship funds. These funds can be established by individuals, firms and organizations wishing to assist local students in furthering their educations. According to the BAF, a majority of their scholarships benefit applicants in Raleigh County; however, there are also scholarships designated for students in Fayette, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Webster and Wyoming County students.
Lootpress

Beckley Architect Commemorated

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Samuel Haas Bridge, Beckley architect and engineer, has been commemorated with a bronze plaque affixed to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building on South Kanawha Street. Soldiers and Sailors was Bridge’s most significant project in a career spanning several decades. Other notable works include the...
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Reaches Major Opioid Agreement with Representatives of Cities and Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday that his office has reached an agreement with representatives of the state’s cities and counties over how to allocate any settlement funds or judgments received in their various suits against opioid makers, distributors and other parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Lootpress

Gallery: Shady All-Stater Barnett signs with WVU Tech

Shady Spring – Shady Spring’s Olivia Barnett has treated athletics like an appetizer trio. She picked different sports here and there to play. Name one and she’s probably played it. Golf, softball, swimming, volleyball, etc. Choosing one to play at the next level would seem difficult given...
Lootpress

WVU Tech students volunteer to build dog houses

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Over the weekend, ten volunteers from the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) joined the Stewards Individual Placement to build dog houses for Dogs Under Cover. Stewards Individual Placement Program places and supports AmeriCorps Members and VISTAs across the country, fostering conservation service...
Lootpress

Michelle Wolfe of Baker, WV, Surprised with First $25,000 Milken Educator Award of 2021-22

Santa Monica, Calif., (LOOTPRESS) — The teen writers at East Hardy High School in Baker, West Virginia, publish their work in curated anthologies, shine in writing competitions and perform original verse at poetry events – all thanks to the passion and encouragement of English teacher Michelle Wolfe. But today it was Wolfe’s students who celebrated her at a surprise school assembly where she received a Milken Educator Award and an unrestricted $25,000 prize.
Lootpress

Commissioner of Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt to Kick Off Mountain State Maple Days

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and Chef Paul Smith will kick off the 2022 Mountain State Maple Days with a ceremonial tree tapping at 11:30 a.m. on February 19 at Ronk Family Maple Farm in Lincoln County. Paul Ronk is the current WV Maple Syrup Producer’s Association (WVMSPA) president and Chef Paul will be representing the Governor’s newly launched Chef Ambassador program.
