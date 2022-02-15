ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Marriott's stock rallies into record territory after revenue more than doubles to beat expectations

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eEtzn5W00

Shares of Marriott International Inc.

MAR,

+5.76%

rallied 3.4% into record territory in premarket trading Tuesday, after the hotel operator reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that more than doubled to beat expectations, as revenue per available room (RevPAR) continued to improve as COVID-19 conditions eased. The company swung to net income of $468 million, or $1.42 a share, from a loss of $164 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.30 from 12 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of $1.00. Revenue grew 104.7% to $4.45 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.00 billion, as RevPAR rose 124.5% worldwide and 143.6% in the U.S. and Canada. Compared with pre-pandemic 2019 levels, RevPAR was down 19.0% worldwide, but that's a 40-percentage point improvement from the first quarter of 2021. "Leisure demand continued to shine in the fourth quarter, with slower, yet continued improvement in business transient and group demand," the company stated. The stock, which is on track to open above the Feb. 10 record close of $174.68, has rallied 10.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.58%

has lost 6.0%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.13% slipped 2.13% to $168.88 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -2.88%. falling 2.88% to 13,716.72 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -1.78%. falling 1.78% to 34,312.03. This was the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 3.38% to $46.07 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 2.12% to 4,380.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.78% to 34,312.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.04 short of its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotel#Canada#Factset#Spx
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 5.09% to $876.35 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.88% to 13,716.72 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.78% to 34,312.03. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $367.14 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Hibbett stock sinks after profit and sales warning

Hibbett Inc. HIBB, -4.66% shares sank 11.4% in Friday premarket trading after the athletic retailer gave a fourth-quarter update that warned of a sales and profit miss. Sales for the quarter ending Jan. 29 are expected to be $383.3 million, up from $376.8 million. Comparable sales fell 1%. And net income is expected to be in a range of $1.18 to $1.25 against previous guidance for $1.85 to $2.05. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $414.7 million, comparable sales growth of 8.8% and EPS of $1.99. "Ongoing supply chain challenges, inflation concerns for the consumer and increased COVID-19 cases resulted in lower traffic and transaction counts in the back half of the quarter," said Mike Longo, chief executive of the company, in a statement. For the year, sales are expected to be up to $1.69 billion from $1.42 billion the previous year, comparable sales are expected to be up 17.4% and EPS is expected to be in the range of $11.15 to $11.20. The FactSet consensus is for $1.723 billion, comparable sales growth of 19.6% and EPS of $11.83. Hibbett is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on March 11, according to the FactSet calendar. For 2022, the company is guiding for flat sales; a comparable sales decline in the low-single digits; a gross margin decline of 130 basis points to 160 basis points due to e-commerce, promotions, inflation and supply chain challenges; and EPS in the range of $9.75 to $10.50 per share. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $1.785 billion, a comparable sales decline of 0.3% and EPS of $10.53. Hibbett stock is down 20.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Intel, Boeing share losses contribute to Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Intel and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. The Dow. was most recently trading 183 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of Intel. INTC,. -6.35%. and Boeing. BA,. -2.08%. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Intel's shares...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cronos Group net income falls, launches cost-cutting measures

Cronos Group CRON, -7.65% CRON, -6.49% said Friday its third-quarter net income fell to $55.1 million, or 21 cents a share, from $95.2 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The latest quarter includes a $132.9 million gain on revaluation of derivative liabilities. Third-quarter net revenue at the cannabis company rose by $9 million to $20.4 million on growth in the Canadian adult use market, and increased cannabis sales in the U.S. and Israeli markets. Analysts expected a loss of 11 cents a share and sales of $23.9 million, according to a FactSet survey. Cronos said it expects to save $20 million to $25 million in 2022 as part of a strategic realignment initiative. The company also completed an audit committee evaluation and restated its second-quarter unaudited interim financial statements. Shares of Cronos Group rose 1.3% in premarket trades.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

GE stock dives into the red after investor update on supply chain pressure

Shares of General Electric Co. took a dive in morning trading Friday, swinging from a slight gain to a 4.3% loss, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed that supply chain challenges will put pressure on growth, profit and free cash flow through the first half of 2022, more so than typical seasonality. "In light of recent commentary from other companies, a number of investors and analysts have been asking us for additional color about what we are seeing so far in the first quarter," the company said in investor newsletter. "While we are seeing progress on our strategic priorities, we continue to see supply chain pressure across most of our businesses as material and labor availability and inflation are affecting Healthcare, Renewable Energy and Aviation. Although varied by business, we expect these challenges to persist at least through the first half of the year." The company said the supply chain pressures are included in its previously provided full-year guidance for earnings per share of $2.80 to $3.50 and for free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion. The stock has shed 6.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has lost 7.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 86-point drop led by losses for Intel, Caterpillar stocks

Behind declines for shares of Intel and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. Shares of Intel (INTC) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 86 points, or 0.3%, lower. Intel's shares are off $2.20 (4.6%) while those of Caterpillar have dropped $3.04 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 35-point drag on the Dow. Goldman Sachs (GS) Dow Inc. (DOW) and Chevron (CVX) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Blackboxstocks, Inc. Closed 2021 on Strong Trajectory for Upcoming Year

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX has been on quite a journey. A pandemic, rising inflation, labor shortages, and a supply chain crisis were all obstacles standing in the way of most...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Deere Beats Q1 Views

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dropbox shares pop 8% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Dropbox Inc. initially popped 8% in extended trading Thursday after the software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street analysts' forecasts, and it topped $2 billion in annual sales. The company's board also authorized a repurchase of an additional $1.2 billion of its Class A common stock. Dropbox posted net income of $124.6 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $345.8 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded an adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share. Revenue soared 12% to $565.5 million from $504.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 37 cents a share on revenue of $558 million. Dropbox's stock has dropped 4% so far this year; the broader S&P 500 index has slid 8%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Roku, Deere and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DraftKings (DKNG) – The sports betting company's stock tumbled 13.2% in the premarket, despite a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that beat estimates. DraftKings projects a wider-than-expected adjusted loss for the full year as costs continue to rise. Roku (ROKU)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy