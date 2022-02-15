ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Automotive shares rally on fatter-than-expected profit

By Steve Gelsi
 3 days ago
Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

ABG,

+6.68%

said Tuesday it earned a record $141 million, or $6.44 a share in the fourth quarter, up from $89 million, or $4.59 a share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $7.46 a share in the latest quarter, up from $4.44 a share. Sales increased 19% to $2.7 billion. Analysts expected the Duluth, Ga.-based auto seller to earn $6.12 a share on sales of $2.54 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Asbury Automotive upped its share purchase program to $200 million from $100 million. Shares of Asbury Automotive jumped 7% in premarket trades.

