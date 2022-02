A man whose fiancee died tragically is now facing a trial for leaving flowers at her grave. The man will go to trial in March after he was arrested and charged for leaving tokens of love for her. The Alabama man was charged with criminal littering according to news reports. Winchester Hagans met Hannah Ford in 2019 and the couple got engaged in 2020. Before they could get married, the 27-year-old was killed in a car accident on January 17, 2021.

