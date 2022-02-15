Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Visteon Corp. shares rose 2% premarket Thursday, after the cockpit electronics company blew past estimates for the fourth quarter. The company posted net income of $31 million, or $1.09 a share, for the quarter, up from $18 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales were flat at $786 million compared with $787 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 8 cents and sales of $661 million. The sales performance was driven by the ramp up of recently launched products and favorable pricing, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said in a statement. The company won $5.1 billion of new business in 2021, after launching 17 new products in the fourth quarter to bring the total to 43 for 2021. "In 2022, we anticipate we will grow sales, expand margins, and increase adjusted free cash flow generation driven by continued market out-performance of our next-generation products," Chief Executive Sachin Lawande said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 sales to range from $3.15 to $3.35 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.19 billion. Shares have fallen 23% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.8%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO