Financial Reports

Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) _ Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $954,000. On a per-share basis, the Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had...

www.middletownpress.com

Benzinga

Recap: Deere Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Deere DE reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:07 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Visteon shares jump 2% premarket after earnings blow past estimates

Visteon Corp. shares rose 2% premarket Thursday, after the cockpit electronics company blew past estimates for the fourth quarter. The company posted net income of $31 million, or $1.09 a share, for the quarter, up from $18 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales were flat at $786 million compared with $787 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 8 cents and sales of $661 million. The sales performance was driven by the ramp up of recently launched products and favorable pricing, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said in a statement. The company won $5.1 billion of new business in 2021, after launching 17 new products in the fourth quarter to bring the total to 43 for 2021. "In 2022, we anticipate we will grow sales, expand margins, and increase adjusted free cash flow generation driven by continued market out-performance of our next-generation products," Chief Executive Sachin Lawande said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 sales to range from $3.15 to $3.35 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.19 billion. Shares have fallen 23% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.8%.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

Revenue growth decelerated significantly in Q4 -- but that was expected. Full-year guidance was weaker than anticipated. Fastly's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a top-line acceleration. Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Though the company's fourth-quarter...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Albemarle Corporation Shares Are Falling

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Albemarle reported quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.99 by 2%. The company reported quarterly sales of $894.20 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $894.47 million. This is a 2% increase over sales of $879.15 million the same period last year.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Vulcan (VMC) 7.5% Dividend Hike Impresses Investors, Stock Up

In a bid to maintain its long-standing commitment to increase shareholder returns, Vulcan Materials Company VMC recently announced a hike in dividend payout. This hike is reflective of its focus on a balanced capital allocation strategy via balance sheet strength and operational excellence. The increase also reflects VMC’s confidence in its future performance and ability to drive shareholder value.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days. Alcoa Price and Consensus. Alcoa price-consensus-chart...
STOCKS
Reuters

Jose Cuervo parent firm Becle posts 72% surge in Q4 profit as sales jump

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle, the parent company of the popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand, on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net profit surged by nearly three-quarters, spurred by sales growth in all the regions where the company operates. Becle's (CUERVO.MX) quarterly earnings jumped 72% to 1.6 billion...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

