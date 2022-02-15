Grab a jacket this morning, nice breezy afternoon ahead

Temperature will start to warm up again today with highs back in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday will be a bit cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will quickly warm up on Sunday with highs making a run for the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side all weekend. Temperatures will start off mild on Monday before cooler temperatures arrive by mid week next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO