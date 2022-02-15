ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Grab a jacket this morning, nice breezy afternoon ahead

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings will be sunny, but there...

www.kens5.com

news8000.com

Chilly and Breezy Conditions Amplify This Afternoon -Isabella Hulsizer

Temperatures will struggle to break the teens today, but we’ll have passing clouds throughout the afternoon. The rough part of the forecast….. those wind chills! Wind chills today will be in the negatives, so make sure to bundle up!. After tomorrow’s chance of evening snow showers, the weekend...
YubaNet

Lingering mountain winds this morning, renewed breezy winds early next week

Dry and mild weather continues into the weekend with another weak system possible early next week that may again bring breezy and unsettled weather over Northern California. Eastern Pacific ridge extending east over NorCal will keep dry and mild weather in place through the weekend. Gradient will remain enhanced this morning for locally breezy winds, but relax by midday with winds diminishing to less than 10 mph. Valley high temperatures will be from the upper 60’s to mid 70’s northern Sacramento valley.
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A mild and breezy Friday ahead

Temperature will start to warm up again today with highs back in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday will be a bit cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will quickly warm up on Sunday with highs making a run for the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side all weekend. Temperatures will start off mild on Monday before cooler temperatures arrive by mid week next week.
kq2.com

A mild and breezy Friday ahead

Temperature will start to warm up again today with highs back in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 30 mph.
KTUL

Nice weekend ahead for Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a quick and unwelcome visit by Old Man Winter, we will rebound nicely starting today. Look for sunshine and highs near 50 to close out our week. The weekend looks great with sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will near 60 Saturday and 70 on Sunday.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and windy start to Friday; nice weekend ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures dropping through the 30s will feel even colder as gusty north winds hold wind chills in the upper 20s through sunrise. By afternoon, clouds will give way to some sunshine, but highs only reach the middle to upper 50s today! A light freeze is likely for areas north of I-10 tonight, but sunshine will return highs to the 60s by Saturday. Rain chances quickly return by Monday as a warm front lifts back over the state, bring back the warmer muggier air with it. Expect a good chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms by Monday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

