A Southern California man was arrested three times in 16 hours on Sunday, according to reports. James Langdon's first arrest happened around 3 a.m. in Glendale in Los Angeles after he allegedly led police on a foot pursuit when officers tried to cite him for jaywalking, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. The 47-year-old was arrested for alleged obstruction and taken to a hospital after he requested medical attention. He was later released and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO