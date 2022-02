Naomi Campbell was photographed for the first time with her 9-month-old daughter for the cover of British Vogue‘s March issue. The 51-year-old British supermodel opened up about her little girl and how she’s loving motherhood. Campbell announced back in May that she welcomed her first baby, sharing few details about her daughter at the time. As Campbell is notoriously private, she did not disclose any further details, such as her baby’s name or who the father is.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO