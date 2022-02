It is fair to say that other than an admitted pro-player lean when it comes to CBA negotiations in sports in general, I have generally tried to remain in “wait and see” mode regarding the MLB lockout. While it continues to blow me away how many fans and members of media hold water for the billionaire owners that instituted the lockout because players (who ARE the product) “are paid millions to play a game”, at the end of the day…this is about a whole lot of money and I can generally respect that neither side wants to give any of it up.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO