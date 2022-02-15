Americans Love This Specific Type of Art Over All Others

How many Americans believe in love at first sight? How many have been ghosted? In this Valentine’s Day episode of “The United Stats of America,” host Galen Druke quizzes people in New York City’s Washington Square Park on all things love, dating and relationships.
Journalist and author Tom Bissell’s new short fiction collection, “Creative Types: and Other Stories,” is about people trying to solve the problem of being themselves. Seven short stories describe the kinds of lives lived in Los Angeles with thoroughness, audacity, and complexity. Bissell, author of “The Disaster...
The Society of the Four Arts presents a sweeping survey of American Impressionism in “In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940, Works from the Bank of America Collection,” on view from Saturday, February 12, through Saturday, April 16, in the Four Arts’ Esther B. O’Keeffe Building in Palm Beach.
You see, I’m a conversationalist, a communicator. I love to talk. I love to write. I love words and the way they somersault out of my mouth and into the hearts of those who receive them. I love to give pieces of myself to others by sending a gift that carries with it my heartfelt thoughts.
While British author and poet Dorothy L. Sayers is a name known worldwide for her crime and mystery writing, her talent as a playwright is sometimes overshadowed by her work as novelist – but make no mistake, that’s by no means due to a lack of dramatic talent on Sayers’ end, and anybody who catches this Week 3 run of her 1940 comedy Love All will realise that from the get-go.
There are a fair number of similarities between the South Carolina Lowcountry and the Chesapeake Bay on the Eastern Shore of Maryland where artist Julia Rogers grew up. Both feature marshes and open expanses of water populated by large packs of migrating birds, and other fauna and flora. Both areas are also, in Rogers’ estimation, the perfect inspiration for any devoted wildlife artist.
Phillips, an international fine arts marketplace, kicked off the 'My Kawaii Valentine' NFT auction on Valentine's Day, February 14. The auction included the release of six digital-only artworks by contemporary artists including Tomio Gokita, Pomme Chan, MonoC, Maciej Kuciara, and Yoshimoto Nara. The unique ensemble of visually striking NFTs explores...
"Love and War" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) GOOD INTENTIONS - When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) devise a plan to help boost the baseball team's morale, they realize they have their work cut out for them when an unforeseen obstacle enters that could derail their efforts. Simone (Geffri Maya) tries to extend an olive branch to Thea (Camille Hyde), but things don't turn out as she was expecting. As the RA in her dorm, Keisha (Netta Walker) is met with constant complaints and in the midst of it all, a secret she has been keeping from a friend is revealed. Meanwhile, a former student offers Amara (Kelly Jenrette) a tempting offer, but Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) makes a surprising discovery that might be of more interest to Amara. Mitchell Edwards also stars. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Cam'ron Moore (#103). Original airdate 3/7/2022.
Friends, family, and fans alike are in mourning for Hollywood legend, Frank Pesce. He passed away in Burbank on February 6 from dementia complications. The star’s long-time girlfriend, Tammy Scher, announced the news this afternoon. After making his film debut as an extra in The Godfather Part II, the...
Gia Giudice's relationship with Christian Carmichael has been filled with so many romantic moments. In 2020, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her boyfriend enjoyed beach days and gorgeous sunsets during their trip to California. The following year, they experienced special activities like a sunset cruise and the prettiest beach picnic, which Gia called the "perfect date night." The couple kicked off 2022 by celebrating their second anniversary at an incredible dinner with an epic view, and just weeks later, Gia showed off a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from Christian.
“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
Anthony’s turn for love! After helping his younger sister Daphne find love with the Duke of Hastings in season 1 of Netflix’s Bridgerton, the upcoming second installment follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s chance at love. However, the road to true love is not forged without some Regency-era drama.
Rihanna is keeping love on the brain this week. The singer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was photographed leaving Nobu in Los Angeles Tuesday night while wearing her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket, which first caught fans' attention in 2016. Rihanna paired the red fur...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Valentine's Day approaching, it's a great time to reflect on what sorts of love you want to practice as the year is only beginning. Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Feb. 10 to discuss what real love is and what real love is not and gave a few suggestions on how we can show ourselves and others love.
“The market has decided” is about the most economically tone-deaf, miseducated nonsense, but it gets tossed around all the time by the royalty de jure as they marvel at their own market cap, market domination and petty wealth relative to the rest of the marketplace. The funny thing is that market decisions are never final—ever—and if the market was never wrong, there would never be a trade opportunity, investment edge or even a need for borrowing, lending or interest rates.
Candy brand Sticky has launched a Valentine’s Day campaign for the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore. The campaign, called “All Love Is Sweet” and created by TBWA/Singapore, wants to address how Valentine’s Day festivities are primarily targeted at heterosexual couples. It has launched nine candy and packaging...
