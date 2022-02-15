ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team USA figure skater, Starr Andrews Instagram hacked, hackers, threatening blackmail

By Bradley Warren
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA- Starr Andrews revealed via Twitter that her Instagram has been hacked over the weekend. The 20-year-old skater has skated on the world and national stage. Within the skating world, Andrews is a big...

NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
#Team Usa#U S Figure Skating
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Team USA Figure Skaters Explain What They'd Say to Kamila Valieva

For the U.S. women's figure skaters who competed against Kamila Valieva on Thursday, actions speak louder than words. Even when it comes to what they would say to the 15-year-old Russian skater following her stunning collapse from first to fourth in the event amid a doping scandal. "Probably give her...
SPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

5 Things to Know About Figure Skater Alysa Liu, Youngest Member of Team USA

Based on her resume alone, the only surprise about figure skater Alysa Liu making her debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics is that it didn't come sooner. The Bay Area native won back-to-back national championships in the United States in 2019 and 2020, and clinched silver at the 2019 Junior Grand Prix Final and 2020 World Junior Championships — all while executing a few jumps no U.S. woman has before.
SPORTS
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Shows Support for Team USA Figure Skaters

Women’s figure skating is often the premier event to watch in the Olympics, and on Thursday we saw the dramatic conclusion. Two Bay Area athletes were in the mix. NBC Bay Area’s Ian Cull spoke with young skaters gliding on the same ice in San Jose. Watch the...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC San Diego

Team USA Figure Skaters on Valieva Doping Scandal :'I Would Just Love to Give Her a Hug'

❤ I don’t much about figure skating, but I do know the women’s free skate is a pretty big deal at the Winter Olympics. I’ll be honest, I tend to lose count after an Olympian spins more than two times in the air. Is it a triple? A quad? I’m not always sure, but I was pretty excited to learn I’d been approved for an observer seat at the figure skating finals. I ordered a car and the driver dropped me off on the backside of the arena. I got out thinking it was one way to the entrance only to find out all those lights in the distance were lining a river. Wrong direction. As a marquee event, I needed a special sticker to get inside and I was directed to a section which was shockingly empty. There were a few people around me, but way more open seats than you’d expect. I suppose the seats filled up a little more towards the end of the competition when the medal favorites skated, but I actually don’t know because I left early. I know … it’s like leaving a concert after the opening act. I was bummed not to see a single USA or Russian skater, but I had to get back for morning live shots and the car ride took about 35 minutes.
SPORTS
Sports
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
KHQ Right Now

Shaun White is the greatest boyfriend of all time, says Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev hailed Shaun White as the "greatest boyfriend of all time" following his retirement from competitive snowboarding. The 33-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to lavish praise on Shaun, after he ended his career with a fourth-place finish at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Alongside a series of throwback...
CELEBRITIES
KHQ Right Now

Mickey Guyton recalls ‘crazy’ run-in with Prince Harry at Super Bowl

Mickey Guyton's parents thought Prince Harry was a lookalike when they had a selfie with him. The 38-year-old country singer and her family bumped into the 37-year-old royal at the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.02.22), where Mickey performed the US national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner', at the Sofi Stadium.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS

