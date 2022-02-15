Team USA figure skater, Starr Andrews Instagram hacked, hackers, threatening blackmail

❤ I don’t much about figure skating, but I do know the women’s free skate is a pretty big deal at the Winter Olympics. I’ll be honest, I tend to lose count after an Olympian spins more than two times in the air. Is it a triple? A quad? I’m not always sure, but I was pretty excited to learn I’d been approved for an observer seat at the figure skating finals. I ordered a car and the driver dropped me off on the backside of the arena. I got out thinking it was one way to the entrance only to find out all those lights in the distance were lining a river. Wrong direction. As a marquee event, I needed a special sticker to get inside and I was directed to a section which was shockingly empty. There were a few people around me, but way more open seats than you’d expect. I suppose the seats filled up a little more towards the end of the competition when the medal favorites skated, but I actually don’t know because I left early. I know … it’s like leaving a concert after the opening act. I was bummed not to see a single USA or Russian skater, but I had to get back for morning live shots and the car ride took about 35 minutes.

