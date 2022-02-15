Champions League: 8 things you might have forgotten already happened this season

Manchester United host Brighton on Tuesday at Old Trafford (watch live, 3:15pm ET on Peacock Premium) and Ralf Rangnick’s side are feeling the heat of the top four battle. After drawing two games against Burnley and Southampton last week as they coughed up leads, the Red Devils are creeping into a very familiar pattern in games. They start well, score early and then can’t keep up the high-pressing tempo that Rangnick demands. The German coach has been talking about fourth place being the ‘ambition’ for United this season and although they are right in the heat of the battle for fourth, it feels like they are stone cold in terms of confidence. Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and many others are struggling for form at precisely the wrong time of the season, but Jadon Sancho has looked very good in recent weeks. To finish in the top four defensive mistakes have to be tidied up and United must be more clinical if they’re going to qualify for the Champions League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO