ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Scandal-hit mining companies BHP and Glencore pay record $12bn to investors

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LK6K3_0eEtuztr00
A nickel sulphate plant that global miner BHP Group is building to service the battery industry at its Nickel West operations, south of Perth, in Australia

Scandal-hit mining companies BHP and Glencore have paid out a record $12bn in dividends to investors as the price of the materials the companies mine continues to boom.

BHP, the world’s biggest mining group which scrapped its dual stock market structure dropping London last year for a sole listing in Sydney, announced a record $7.6bn half-year dividend on Tuesday.

The company makes most of its profits from mining iron ore in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, where it has ministerial permission to destroy as many as 40 sites of cultural importance to the country’s native Aborigines.

Following investor outrage at its mining plans, the company subsequently pledged not to damage any of the sites without “extensive consultation” with native owners.

BHP is aiming to transition its business to derive half of revenues from “future facing commodities” – metals needed in a low-carbon economy beyond fossil fuels – by 2030. BHP made $9.7bn in adjusted profits for the half year to the end of December, a 57% year-on-year increase.

Anglo-Swiss rival Glencore, one of the world’s biggest miners and commodity traders, has also benefited from the soaring price of oil, gas and metals as economies seek to recover from the pandemic.

The company paid a $4bn dividend to shareholders as it reported record adjusted profits of $21.3bn last year, an 83% increase over 2020. Glencore also said it had set aside $1.5bn to pay for the costs of investigations into bribery and market manipulation.

The company is facing corruption investigations in the US, UK and Brazil relating to its mining operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, home to the world’s largest reserves of cobalt, a crucial metal in electric battery manufacture, as well as Venezuela and Nigeria.

“We recognise there has been misconduct in this company historically. We’ve worked hard to correct that,” said Gary Nagle, chief executive at Glencore. “Looking forward, we remain focused on our strategy … while operating in a responsible manner across all aspects of our business.”

Glencore, which said it expects to resolve the US, UK and Brazilian investigations this year, still faces potential corruption and bribery investigations by other countries, including Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Instead of selling or spinning off its coal operations as a number of its peers are – a strategy activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has also urged the company to do – Glencore is instead pursuing a strategy of running them down with the aim of closure by the mid-2040s.

“Touting the work the company is doing in reducing its exposure to fossil fuels is one thing but while its peers are distancing themselves from coal, Glencore seems happy to hang onto it and deplete its use ‘responsibly’,” said Dan Lane, senior analyst at Freetrade. “The best PR machine out there wouldn’t be able to convince the market that the coal division is a sustainable or responsible one.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Which London-listed Russian firms could be hit by sanctions?

With Vladimir Putin’s troops massed on the Ukrainian border, governments in the US and Europe have vowed to retaliate by imposing harsh economic restrictions. The British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, has warned of “the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have ever had”. Of all the countries...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Renewable Energy Company SunPower Hit With Securities Suit for Allegedly Misleading Investors About Business Prospects

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. SunPower, a supplier of solar panels and renewable energy services, and its top officials were slapped with a securities class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The action, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, accuses SunPower of misleading investors regarding its business prospects and accuses SunPower of failing to disclose that certain solar connectors suffered from cracking issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00956, Jaszczyszyn v. SunPower Corporation et al.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#Bhp#Low Carbon Economy#Anglo Swiss
GlobeSt.com

Investors Are Buying a Record Share of US Homes

Homeownership continues to be a popular investment, especially for investor groups. Real estate investors bought a record 18.4% of the homes that were sold in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin. That’s up from 12.6% a year earlier and a revised rate of 17.4% in the third quarter.
REAL ESTATE
bloomberglaw.com

Glencore Boss Wants to Pay Up and Move On From Corruption Probes

Glencore said it expects graft probes to be resolved this year. For the past three years, Glencore Plc investors have been waiting for the axe to drop -- ever since the commodities giant announced it was being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for corruption and money laundering. The...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is This Company The Fastest-Growing Bitcoin Mining Company on NASDAQ?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining has been described by some as the gold rush of the 21st century. Bitcoin — dubbed the world’s most famous cryptocurrency — has attracted overwhelming...
MARKETS
Jalopnik

Tesla won’t be paying a cent in federal taxes this year despite the company recording record profits and stock prices. In fact, according to

CNN Business, they may not have to pay taxes in the near future at all. This news comes from Tesla’s recent financial filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It revealed the company’s federal tax bill was a big ol’ donut. They will still have to pay a foreign tax bill of $839 million. Its state tax bill will be a measly $9 million.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
froggyweb.com

Glencore sets aside $1.5 billion for probes, reports record earnings

LONDON (Reuters) -Glencore will set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation, which it expects to resolve in 2022, it said on Tuesday, as it announced record earnings from booming raw materials prices. It also promised a $4 billion payout to its investors. The company, one of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Mining giant Glencore sets aside $1.5 bn for graft probes

Mining and commodities trading giant Glencore said Tuesday it set aside $1.5 billion as it expects to resolve corruption investigations in the United States, Britain and Brazil this year. The Switzerland-based company made the announcement in a company results statement showing that it returned to profit last year, pulled up...
METAL MINING
ShareCast

Glencore to pay $4bn to shareholders as earnings soar

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to $21.32bn in the year to the end of December from $1.56bn a year earlier as revenue increased 43% to $203.75bn. The FTSE 100 group swung to a $4.97bn net profit from a $1.9bn loss. The miner and commodities trader...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

Mining giants BHP Group and Glencore have revealed bumper shareholder payouts after soaring commodity prices boosted earnings.BHP – the world’s biggest mining company – announced it would hand back more than 7 billion US dollars (£5.2 billion) to investors through a record dividend after half-year profits jumped 77% to 9.4 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion).Anglo-Swiss rival Glencore added further cheer for investors as it unveiled 4 billion US dollars (£2.9 billion) in shareholder returns thanks to its highest ever annual underlying earnings haul, which soared 84% to a better-than-expected 21.3 billion US dollars (£15.7 billion).The results come after a stellar...
MARKETS
mining.com

Activist investor Bluebell presses Glencore to spin off coal assets

Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is pressing Glencore (LON: GLEN) to spin off its thermal coal business to move from being a “disliked stock” to a top pick for investors supporting support sustainability and environmental stewardship. The plan by London-based hedge fund, a signatory of the United Nations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Activist investor sends coal demerger plan to Glencore

Glencore has been told exactly how it could spin-off its coal division by an activist investor, arguing that the production of such polluting fuel was becoming a barrier to investment. Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners wrote to Glencore’s board last month, the Financial Times reported, saying a separate company should...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

It's obvious. Some investors are going to make a killing on chips. After all, who wouldn't want to invest in products that the world is desperate for?. Semiconductors are critical components in every tech product you can think of from toasters to jet fighters, from portable computers to flat panel TVs. The average new car has about 1,000 chips. Electric cars average 2,000.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Add The DIA As Investors Shift To Larger Companies

Investment thesis: the Fed's shift to hawkishness has sent smaller and riskier stocks lower. Larger caps are relatively stable. Maintain your current position. Introduction: ETFs now form the backbone of most portfolios. For example, a standard portfolio is composed some ratio of SPY (for the S&P 500) and TLT (for the long-end of the treasury market). In addition, due to low cost and high liquidity, an increasing number of investors and managers are now favoring ETFs that track broad averages over large mutual funds. Hence, an analysis of a large index-tracking ETF such as the (DIA) is warranted on Seeking Alpha as this is now a standard investment tool used by many investors.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

TotalEnergies to boost investor returns after record profit

TotalEnergies SE promised to increase its dividend and buy back more shares after posting a record fourth-quarter profit. The results round out a strong run of earnings from Big Oil, with soaring prices for crude and natural gas swelling company coffers from Europe to the U.S. Like its supermajor peers, the French producer is using the recent torrent of cash to boost returns to shareholders while keeping a lid on capital spending.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
104.1 WIKY

CME profit tops views as investors ready for rate hikes, shares hit record high

NEW YORK (Reuters) – CME Group Inc on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by increased usage of the futures exchange operator’s interest rate hedging tools as investors prepare for central bank tightening. With the U.S. economic recovery in full swing and inflation...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HIE: Attractively Valued And Paying Investors Monthly Distributions

HIE is an attractively priced limited-term fund that anticipates liquidating in 2024. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. The Miller/howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) is one fund we continue to monitor. The simple reason is that it remains attractively valued with the kicker of being a limited-term fund. This fund has risks to consider, as 2020's rapid COVID-induced panic selling has shown us. As an equity fund focusing on high yield, this fund tends to gravitate towards energy holdings.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Russians Mining Crypto to Pay at Least 15% Tax, Companies – No Less Than 6%, Lawmaker Says

Private individuals mining cryptocurrency may expect a higher tax burden than businesses involved in the industry, a high-ranking member of the Russian parliament has indicated. While the extraction of digital currencies is yet to be regulated in Russia, authorities lean towards recognizing it as an economic activity, which will allow the government to tax mining profits.
MARKETS
The Guardian

The Guardian

154K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy