ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Investigation Underway After 16-Year-Old Suspect Killed During Miramar Robbery

By Ted Scouten
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHPj0_0eEtuy1800

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Miramar on Monday night.

According to police, just before 9:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard, near the Silver Shores Clubhouse, and met up with a man who said he had been robbed by three suspects and he had shot one of them.

Police said a gun was found near the gunshot victim, but it did not belong to the man who claimed he was robbed.

The gunshot victim, a 16-year-old male, was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. “What?” exclaimed a resident, surprised by the young age.

People who live in the gated and guarded community were surprised by the news. “It’s scary, it’s frightening. This is right in my backyard. But it’s everywhere, unfortunately,” said resident Aida Suarez.

Police said on February 5th, another robbery was reported in that same area, near the clubhouse. “9 days prior there was another armed robbery. The victim in that robbery said at least 3 individuals approached him, wearing masks, with a firearm and demanded his property,” said Miramar Police Spokeswoman Tania Rues.

In that case, they got away with the victim’s backpack and phone.

The search for the two remaining suspects continues. If you have information call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Deadly NW Dade Shooting Left Neighborhood On Edge, Search Continues For Gunmen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for those responsible for a shooting on Wednesday that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital. It happened just after 4 p.m. near Miami Central High School. Nearly two dozen shots were fired leaving a neighborhood on edge. “Possibly two vehicles in the area are responsible for the shooting,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Christopher Thomas. Witnesses report seeing a vehicle parked around the block from the four men. Moments later several people ran out of the vehicle with long guns and opened fire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to Jackson Memorial in critical condition. A third man was driven to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Thursday, two of the men are still in the hospital. Considering the shooting happened in broad daylight, police are hoping someone may have surveillance video or may have even seen something that can help track down the killers. “Please come forward and provide your information. You can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous but we really need your information to help us solve this case,” said Thomas.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Police Release Video Of Two Suspects Wanted For Shooting Man During Business Burglary

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted for shooting a store employee during an armed burglary. According to investigators, the employee was standing outside of a business located at 29339 SW 152 Avenue in Homestead around midnight on January 11, 2022, when two men approached armed with a gun. Two armed burglars shot a store employee on Jan. 11, 2022 and they were captured on surveillance video. (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police) The 37-year-old employee was shot as he ran into the business, according to police. The video shows the suspects chasing the employee inside, forcing him into a rear office and demanding money. It’s not known how much money they got away with. The video also shows them running out of the business. The victim was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects in the video to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Woman With Gunshot Wound, Baby Pulled From Partially Submerged Car In Pompano Beach Canal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward detectives are in search of a killer after a woman was found shot in a partly submerged car early Wednesday. An unharmed baby girl, who is not the victim’s child, was also in the car. First responders were called to the scene off NW 10th Avenue in Pompano Beach at 2:30 a.m. A 911 call came in and BSO says it is possible a good Samaritan pulled the woman and baby from the car before first responders arrived. “The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.  That’s when investigators learned she had been shot,” said...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: ‘Dog Suddenly Snapped’ Killing Woman, Injuring Second In Oakland Park Attack

OAKLAND (CBSMiami) – Two women were attacked by a dog in Oakland Park on Thursday morning, one did not survive. It happened just before 11 a.m., as Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida at 345 E Commercial Boulevard, after a 911 call was made reporting an animal bite. When they arrived they found two women had been bitten. “The two adult females are workers. One of them was working with the dog when apparently the dog suddenly snapped. The second adult female tried to aid the worker, but in the process, she herself...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Reward Increased For Information On I-95 Shooting That Left A Brianna Sutherland Fighting For Life

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward has been increased for information in the I-95 shooting that left a woman fighting for her life. Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered in the attempted murder of Brianna Sutherland. The shooting happened Monday, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet. Sutherland was shot multiple times. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage. Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June.  Unfortunately, many are never solved.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Police ID Victim, Man Who Called 911 To Say He Shot Wife; Little Havana Police-Involved Shooting Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, police identified a man they said called them to say he had shot his wife, as well as, the victim in what is now being investigated as a police-involved shooting in Little Havana. The victim was identified as Julia Maylen Hernandez-Lopez 62 and the man who called police as Lazaro Vargas-Yera, 69. “Pom, pom, pom, that’s what I heard,” said a Little Havana resident, who did not want to be identified, describing the moments when shots rang out on in his neighborhood. He continued, “I heard gunshots about 2 o’clock in the afternoon when I was doing laundry,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff’s Office Says They’ve “Systematically Dismantled” A Violent Street Gang

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced that they’ve “systematically dismantled” a violent street gang that was operating out of the Deerfield Beach area. The sheriff’s said 24 people are under arrest, charged with racketeering. Some of them face drug charges and conspiracy to commit murder. The investigation began nearly 5 years ago and detectives targeted the Alwoods gang, a prolific group known to be operating since the 1990s. The gang sold drugs and committed crimes, including drive-by shootings, robberies, and burglaries, throughout northern Broward and southern Palm Beach counties. “Originally we began investigating this gang in...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In NW Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – One person was killed and three others were wounded in northwest Miami-Dade following a drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Now the hunt is on for those who unleashed the barrage of bullets. “Possibly two vehicles in the area are responsible for the shooting,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Christopher Thomas. It all went down just blocks away from Miami Central High School after 4 p.m. WATCH: Deborah Souverain’s Report   Police said multiple shot spotter alerts led officers to NW 21 Avenue and 99 Terrace. “They found three adult males suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Thomas. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to Jackson Memorial in critical condition, according to police. A third man was driven to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds and his injuries are believed to be a result of this shooting. Police are looking for a white four-door sedan and a black four-door sedan. One fled eastbound and the other westbound on 100 street. If you know anything give Miami-Dade Police a call or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Police#Cbsmiami#Broward Crimestoppers
CBS Miami

Grieving Family Speaks Out On Loved One Found Shot In Pompano Beach Canal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grieving loved ones are speaking out after a 22-year-old woman who was shot was found along with her goddaughter in a partially-submerged car in a canal in Pompano Beach. Relatives say the infant who was in a car seat was rescued safely and has been reunited with her family. The woman, who family members identified as Jasmine Brayboy, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. Her loved ones returned to the canal at N.W. 10th Ave. and 8th St. near I-95 where there is now a growing makeshift memorial for Brayboy with balloons and cards and stuffed animals. That’s...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man Hospitalized In Brownsville Drive-By Shooting

BROWNSVILLE (CBSMiami) – The victim of a drive-by shooting in Brownsville was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Miami-Dade Police responded to 2378 NW 60 Street as a result of a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they found a man standing outside the location with a gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting. Evidence markers on scene of drive-by shooting in Brownsville on Feb. 16, 2022. (CBS4) Several evidence markers were on the ground at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in stable condition. There are no suspects in custody or any other information.
BROWNSVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Therapist Charles Kinsey Calls Decision To Overturn Shooting Conviction Of North Miami Officer Jonathan Aledda ‘Saddening’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mental health therapist Charles Kinsey is clearly upset with the 3rd District Court of Appeals decision to give North Miami Police Officer Jonathon Aledda a new trial. “It’s saddening how our justice system is. I feel that as if, if that was a regular citizen here, that person would never have an opportunity to appeal those charges, said Kinsey. “And I believe the only reason they’re doing this, is for him to get back on the force again. I don’t believe he should be on the force again”. Back in 2016 North Miami police officers encountered Kinsey and his patient...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Family Makes Plea To Find Driver Responsible In Fatal Hit-Run Of Grandfather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives are hoping surveillance video can bring them more clues in solving a deadly hit and run crash that killed a 66-year-old grandfather. Ignacio Millan Arteaga was riding his electric tricycle along 30th Avenue near 32nd Street when a driver hit him and took off. “It could maybe be even worse for him if he doesn’t say anything because at the end that will eat you inside,” said Alejandro Capote, Arteaga’s grandson-in-law. Surveillance video obtained from a street camera shows the driver leaving, without making any attempt to stop the vehicle or slow down after clipping Arteaga on his...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Woman Critically Injured In Early Monday Morning Shooting On I-95, Traffic Brought To Standstill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning on I-95. The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of NW 103 Street. According to police, the woman’s and subject’s vehicles were traveling northbound when she was fired on and crashed on the exit ramp. “I think it’s insane. It’s terrible. It’s heartbreaking. That could be someone’s mother, someone’s sister, someone’s aunt. It’s terrible,” said April White. The injured woman, who had been shot multiple times, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade police originally said the woman had died but then received...
CBS Miami

Domestic-Related Murder & Police-Involved Shooting Rock Little Havana Neighborhood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police-involved shooting in the city of Miami is under investigation, stemming from a call where a man shot and killed his wife. “Pom, pom, pom, that’s what I heard,” said a Little Havana resident, who did not want to be identified, describing the moments when shots rang out on in his neighborhood. He continued, “I heard gunshots about 2 o’clock in the afternoon when I was doing laundry, and all of a sudden, I heard sirens coming out of nowhere. I look out over the corner and by the time I knew it they were like 10 or...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘I Feel Good Now, It’s Justice’: Florida Man Beaten By Officer Reacts To Battery Charge, But Says Falsified Records Need To Be Addressed

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – New video from a two-year-old case shows a West Palm Beach police officer beating a man in his 60s, leaving the victim bloodied and with a broken nose. The actions resulted in Officer Nicholas Lordi being arrested and charged with battery “I feel good now, it’s justice,” said John Monroque, the victim of that brutal assault. In the video of the incident, Officer Lordi is seen checking his identification, then coming from behind and slamming Monroque onto a squad car. A struggle ensues as Officer Lordi and a second officer, Jamesloo Charles, tried to handcuff Monroque. They end up on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach police officer has been arrested after allegedly breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s garage in Miramar. According to the police report, officer Shelandra Battle went into the victim’s work car, got his garage clicker and then entered his garage without permission. She then apparently destroyed his Ring camera. Battle is now facing a felony charge of domestic violence and several misdemeanors. Miami Beach police says Battle has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 Hospitalized In North Miami Beach Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Miami Beach that wounded one person on Tuesday afternoon. It happened Tuesday afternoon near NE 170th Street and NE 4th Avenue. Police said the victim suffered multiple gun shot wounds. Rescue units responded and transported the victim by ground to the North Trauma Center in Aventura, where they are in stable condition. If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Appeals Court Affirms ‘Stand Your Ground’ Immunity On Battery Charge In BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra’s Rough Arrest Of DeLucca Rolle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Florida appellate court is siding with BSO Sgt. Greg LaCerra in his ‘Stand Your Ground’ case and has affirmed a Broward judge’s decision to dismiss a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from the aggressive take down of Broward teenager Delucca Rolle. The judge on Thursday said Sgt. LaCerra was justified in his action because Rolle was threatening to attack him during his arrest in a Tamarac parking lot in 2019. Video of the rough arrest shows LaCerra shoving Rolle in the head and pepper-spraying him in the face. WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST   A second deputy, Christopher Krickovich, shown punching and slamming Rolle’s head to the ground, was previously fired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. LaCerra still faces trial later this year on two misdemeanor charges of falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records. Krickovich  is charged with battery, falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Orlando Woman Says Boy Claiming To Be Lost Borrowed Phone, Transferred $4,000 From Her Account

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A boy borrowed a mobile phone from an Orlando woman claiming to be lost, then used her phone to withdraw $4,000 from her account using Venmo, according to authorities. Venmo is a digital wallet used for money transfers. Here is what police said happened: It happened on a Saturday evening in Orlando, as Shannon Fraser was walking her dog when she said she ran into a young boy who told her this: “‘My phone is dead. I can’t find my family or friends. I’ve lost them,’” Fraser said. “He’s on a scooter. And he’s like, ‘Can I...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Two Suspected Serial Burglars Caught On Camera

WEST MIAMI (CBSMiami) – West Miami Police have asked for the public’s help in finding two suspected serial burglars who they said methodically planned an operation and stole more than $3,000 worth of equipment last week from a business. “We are very concerned,” said West Miami Police Detective Richard Menor. “We don’t know if these men were armed but this easily could have escalated if anyone tried to stop them.” CBS4’s Peter D’Oench obtained exclusive videotape that Menor said shows one of the men on foot walking across SW 67 Avenue at 18th Street around 6:15 a.m. last Thursday on a reconnaissance...
WEST MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy