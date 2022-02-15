Investigation Underway After 16-Year-Old Suspect Killed During Miramar Robbery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Miramar on Monday night.

According to police, just before 9:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard, near the Silver Shores Clubhouse, and met up with a man who said he had been robbed by three suspects and he had shot one of them.

Police said a gun was found near the gunshot victim, but it did not belong to the man who claimed he was robbed.

The gunshot victim, a 16-year-old male, was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. “What?” exclaimed a resident, surprised by the young age.

People who live in the gated and guarded community were surprised by the news. “It’s scary, it’s frightening. This is right in my backyard. But it’s everywhere, unfortunately,” said resident Aida Suarez.

Police said on February 5th, another robbery was reported in that same area, near the clubhouse. “9 days prior there was another armed robbery. The victim in that robbery said at least 3 individuals approached him, wearing masks, with a firearm and demanded his property,” said Miramar Police Spokeswoman Tania Rues.

In that case, they got away with the victim’s backpack and phone.

The search for the two remaining suspects continues. If you have information call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.