Off a run to the College World Series for the fifth time in its history, Virginia will play a 55-game schedule this spring. And the Cavaliers are slated to have some tough tests along the way. They’ll play 20 contests against nine different opponents that reached the NCAA Tournament last year — NJIT, Duke, Rider, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Miami, Old Dominion, VCU and North Carolina.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO