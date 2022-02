DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows when COVID-19 vaccine booster effectiveness begins to drop. "The study in the U.S. looked at a large number of people, the Vision Network, and I think it was ten states worth of data," said Dr. Matthew Sims, the director of Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont Health. "It looks like, according to the study, at about four months you start to wane in your protection."

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO