ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Feehery: Washington's biggest scandal

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CB1p4_0eEtu2Lb00
© Greg Nash

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has extended through the end of March the ability of members of Congress to use of proxies instead of traveling to Washington and do the work of representing the people.

I have seen a lot of scandals in my time in Washington. The House Bank Scandal. The Post Office scandal. House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s (R-Ga.) book deal scandal. Sex scandals galore. Two-bit corruption and major intelligence breaches.

But no scandal approaches what Nancy Pelosi has allowed under the guise of being safe because of COVID-19. She has allowed the proxy scandal because it gives her the ability to consolidate power and subvert the will of the people.

The proxy scandal must be seen in concert with other measures the Speaker has taken to keep the public away from their elected representatives. Even today, it is almost impossible for the public to come into the Capitol grounds and petition the government, or even take a look around and see what the political class is up to.

To get into the House Office buildings, you need an escort and the log of those who visit is maintained and probably shared with the House majority. What the majority does with that information is a matter of conjecture, but most Republicans have their own dark theories about how that information is used against them. We now know that the Capitol police actively surveilles potential visitors to the Capitol complex and indeed is leading intelligence operations against members themselves. This will not bring comity to a chamber that is already hopelessly divided.

But the proxy scandal goes to the heart of what the legislative process is supposed to be about. Representing the will of the people is not accomplished by staying at home and tending the garden while the House and its committees grind out legislation.

Some members might have a good excuse not to vote. Some have health issues and some have had some family situations. But for 230 years, the House had never allowed for actual votes by proxy on the floor. In the past, if members couldn’t vote, they didn’t vote. Sometimes they found somebody on the other side of the aisle to “pair” their vote, but never did they pretend that they were voting when they weren’t voting. Proxy voting is a fraud perpetrated on the voters. It is pretending that you are doing your job when you are doing something else.

Some members of the House have used a stand-in to vote for them over 400 times. Some members haven’t stepped foot in Washington in over a year. This is a remarkable abdication of responsibility. None of these members, by the way, have given up their paychecks. They still get paid for being a representative even though they aren’t doing the job of being a representative.

The No. 1 job of an elected member of Congress is to vote on the House floor. You don’t have to serve on committees. You don’t have to attend fundraisers. You don’t have to meet with your constituents. And you don’t have to talk to the media. But you do have to vote, and when you don’t, you aren’t doing your job.

When members don’t come to Washington, when they don’t read the legislation, when they give their voting card to their friends, when they don’t meet with their constituents, when they don’t keep an eye on their staffs, when they don’t attend in person committee hearings and markups, the legislative process suffers. It takes personal involvement to make the system work. You can’t phone-in democracy.

By giving her members another month to vote by proxy, the Speaker of the House is extending the fraud on the American people. It’s an outrage. And it is Washington’s biggest scandal.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas), and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

How Nancy Pelosi can best help House Democrats in 2023

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., posted a video Tuesday to announce her re-election bid. She’s going to win the race for her San Francisco seat for the 18th time; that’s not in doubt. The question that every House Democrat is asking, though, is “what comes next?” I don’t know what Pelosi intends — but when she returns to Washington next January, it can’t be with an eye on retaining the speaker’s gavel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Hastert
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scandals#The House Bank Scandal#The Post Office#House Office#Republicans
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
94.1 Duke FM

Top U.S. House Republican endorses Cheney challenger in party primary

(Reuters) – U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy, who represents California, said in a statement he will back Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary in Wyoming set for August.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy