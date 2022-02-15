Feehery: Washington's biggest scandal

© Greg Nash

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has extended through the end of March the ability of members of Congress to use of proxies instead of traveling to Washington and do the work of representing the people.

I have seen a lot of scandals in my time in Washington. The House Bank Scandal. The Post Office scandal. House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s (R-Ga.) book deal scandal. Sex scandals galore. Two-bit corruption and major intelligence breaches.

But no scandal approaches what Nancy Pelosi has allowed under the guise of being safe because of COVID-19. She has allowed the proxy scandal because it gives her the ability to consolidate power and subvert the will of the people.

The proxy scandal must be seen in concert with other measures the Speaker has taken to keep the public away from their elected representatives. Even today, it is almost impossible for the public to come into the Capitol grounds and petition the government, or even take a look around and see what the political class is up to.

To get into the House Office buildings, you need an escort and the log of those who visit is maintained and probably shared with the House majority. What the majority does with that information is a matter of conjecture, but most Republicans have their own dark theories about how that information is used against them. We now know that the Capitol police actively surveilles potential visitors to the Capitol complex and indeed is leading intelligence operations against members themselves. This will not bring comity to a chamber that is already hopelessly divided.

But the proxy scandal goes to the heart of what the legislative process is supposed to be about. Representing the will of the people is not accomplished by staying at home and tending the garden while the House and its committees grind out legislation.

Some members might have a good excuse not to vote. Some have health issues and some have had some family situations. But for 230 years, the House had never allowed for actual votes by proxy on the floor. In the past, if members couldn’t vote, they didn’t vote. Sometimes they found somebody on the other side of the aisle to “pair” their vote, but never did they pretend that they were voting when they weren’t voting. Proxy voting is a fraud perpetrated on the voters. It is pretending that you are doing your job when you are doing something else.

Some members of the House have used a stand-in to vote for them over 400 times. Some members haven’t stepped foot in Washington in over a year. This is a remarkable abdication of responsibility. None of these members, by the way, have given up their paychecks. They still get paid for being a representative even though they aren’t doing the job of being a representative.

The No. 1 job of an elected member of Congress is to vote on the House floor. You don’t have to serve on committees. You don’t have to attend fundraisers. You don’t have to meet with your constituents. And you don’t have to talk to the media. But you do have to vote, and when you don’t, you aren’t doing your job.

When members don’t come to Washington, when they don’t read the legislation, when they give their voting card to their friends, when they don’t meet with their constituents, when they don’t keep an eye on their staffs, when they don’t attend in person committee hearings and markups, the legislative process suffers. It takes personal involvement to make the system work. You can’t phone-in democracy.

By giving her members another month to vote by proxy, the Speaker of the House is extending the fraud on the American people. It’s an outrage. And it is Washington’s biggest scandal.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas), and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).