‘Guildmaster’ of NFT Realm Attracts Support for Gamefi Operating System

Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage digital credential data and NFTs to build better products and communities. Project Galaxy is one of the leading Web3 credential data networks. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage digital credential data and NFTs to build better products and communities. Project Galaxy’s base framework includes its Application Modules, the Credential Oracle Engine, and the Credential API for developers (data consumers) to leverage credentials. Because the use of credential data will be charged based on the amount of usage and most of the fees collected will go to the credential data curators, such data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s ecosystem.
