ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Guildmaster’ of NFT Realm Attracts Support for Gamefi Operating System

coinspeaker.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to building infrastructure that connects multi-chain guild management under one roof, Salad Ventures will direct some of its recently-raised seed funds to a massive open online course (MOOC) platform. By the end of 2021, the explosion of gamefi had been such that nearly half of all defi...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
coinspeaker.com

Project Galaxy

Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage digital credential data and NFTs to build better products and communities. Project Galaxy is one of the leading Web3 credential data networks. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage digital credential data and NFTs to build better products and communities. Project Galaxy’s base framework includes its Application Modules, the Credential Oracle Engine, and the Credential API for developers (data consumers) to leverage credentials. Because the use of credential data will be charged based on the amount of usage and most of the fees collected will go to the credential data curators, such data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s ecosystem.
INTERNET
coinspeaker.com

Luck & Load to Launch Their NFT Launchpad, Bridging the Gap Between Artists and the Crypto Space

Luck & Load is pleased to announce its much anticipated Non-Fungible Token (NFT) launchpad that is planned to be launched after the minting, as the company seeks to bridge the gap between creative artists and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. Through the emergence of the launchpad, digital artists will have direct access to collaborate with Luck & Load in a bid to debut the next blockbuster NFT collection.
TECHNOLOGY
coinspeaker.com

MEXC Global to List ParaState, the Bridge Supporting Next-Gen Ethereum-compatible Smart Contract Technologies

ParaState, a multi-chain smart contract platform bridging the application and developer ecosystems between different chains and Ethereum, will be listed on the leading digital asset exchange MEXC Global on February 16th, 2022. Known as Ethereum on steroids, ParaState is a multi-chain smart contract platform extending the frontier of Ethereum by...
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

DAOs Are Shaping Memecoins’ Ecosystems, Learn How Their Governance System Operates

The entire value of a Memecoin is derived from its community. A Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), sometimes known as Decentralized Autonomous Corporation (DAC) is an all-new way of organizing with individuals globally without knowing each other, where all activities within the community are encoded on a Blockchain. DAOs can be defined as an organization characterized by rules encoded as a transparent and verifiable program that is controlled by its community members without any influence of any individual governing body. As DAOs are built on open-sourced blockchain, anyone can view their code and audit it, including their treasuries.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management System#Operating System#Infrastructure#Guildmaster#Salad Ventures#Mooc#Polygon Studios#Winklevoss Capital#Rarestone Capital#Axie Infinity
coinspeaker.com

Cere Network Launches DaVinci NFT Content Monetization and Fan Experience Platform on Polygon

Place/Date: Berlin, Germany - February 14th, 2022 at 10:37 pm UTC. Cere Network, the first Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform, today announces the launch of DaVinci, the world’s first direct content monetization platform for NFT-backed experiences. The platform is deployed on Polygon’s network and will leverage support from Polygon’s NFT and gaming arm, Polygon Studios.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

This new Metaverse Token, MetaBlaze, is Bringing Perpetual Royalties to the NFT and GameFi Ecosystem

NFTs Need Passive Income and MetaBlaze is Bringing It. NFTs are changing how we interact with our physical and digital world. The year 2021 will be remembered as a watershed moment for NFTs, with total sales exceeding $14 billion as artists, investors, and entrepreneurs flock to the emerging Web3 arena because of its popularity and scarcity. The NFT industry is dominated by the quality and innovative features of users.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

Salad Ventures Secures $13.5m in Funding to Build Gamefi Operating System Coined GuildOS

Institutional investors continue to recognize the value of the fast-growing gamified finance sector, with Salad Ventures the latest beneficiary of their largesse. The company has raised $13.5 million during its private sale round, with several major hedge funds and blockchain-focused family offices participating. The product that compelled investors to break...
MARKETS
phoronix.com

F2FS File-System Adding Support For IDMAPPED Mounts

Linux 5.12 introduced support for IDMAPPED mounts with a variety of use-cases from containers to systemd-homed usage. The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is now the latest Linux file-system preparing to support the feature. IDMAPPED mounts allow for different mounts to expose the same file or directory with different ownership. IDMAPPED mounts...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
coinspeaker.com

Universe Made of Stars: These Companies Pave Way to Metaverse

While some companies like Facebook and Microsoft are looking to extend their available technologies, there are some new names in the race to the top. Virtual reality is nothing new, but there is some new chatter exploding in technology news. The metaverse is on its way and it will enhance every aspect of life from work to play. So, what is this “metaverse” we are hearing about, and what companies are emerging as metaverse superstars?
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

WazirX Co-Founder and SuperGaming Announce Tegro, a Web3 Games Marketplace

Tegro is a new initiative by Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO of WazirX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency marketplaces and leading Indian game developer SuperGaming. Tegro is a complete Web3 games ecosystem empowering players, game developers, and investors to unlock the potential of Web3 in the best possible way – sustainable, transparent, and fair.
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

Into the Gaming Metaverse: Cardania Launches on KICK.IO Starting February 15

Gaming is quickly becoming less about games and more about people. As people seek out engaging experiences online, the social element within games is increasingly the main attraction and a key selling point. The popularity of MMOs like WoW, Everquest, or Second Life can partly be attributed to the social factor. Market observers anticipate even higher user growth within the next iteration of gaming – metaverses.
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

Corite Raises Millions for Fan-Friendly Blockchain Music Platform

Corite’s fan-powered blockchain platform will launch in Q1, with the company keen to add more artistic talent to its roster in the meantime. A venture that aims to leverage fan funding to promote music projects has raised $6.2 million in its latest private token sale. Music publisher Corite welcomed...
MUSIC
coinspeaker.com

Beosin: Securing the Blockchain Ecosystem

Beosin is a leading global blockchain security brand co-founded by several professors from world-renowned universities. The team consists of 100+ security experts, including 40+ PhDs and postdocs. The core team members have accumulated over 20 years of experience in formal verification technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and big data mining technology.
TECHNOLOGY
coinspeaker.com

New Stablecoin BAKS to Be Listed on Coinsbit

One of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges Coinsbit is listing a stablecoin BAKS of the decentralised autonomous organisation BaksDAO. The token listing is scheduled for February 14, 2022. The co-founder of the BaksDAO platform Mikhail Pospelovsky has shared the reasons why the team has chosen Coinsbit for listing the stablecoin BAKS:
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
coinspeaker.com

iZUMi Finance Launches Revolutionary DAO with veNFT Governance Based on Quadratic Voting

Izumi Finance, the innovative protocol that provides programmable liquidity mining on Uniswap V3, today announced the widely anticipated launch of its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The DAO will be governed in a revolutionary way, with a quadratic voting mechanism based on veNFT. The new iZUMi DAO veNFT (veiZi) governance token...
MARKETS
techgig.com

Is Apple developing a new operating system called 'realityOS'?

Apple's long-rumoured virtual or augmented reality headset may not be released until 2023, but developers have discovered new references to a new "realityOS" that could power it. RealityOS. , first referred to as "rOS" by reports in 2017, was also discovered in some pre-release iOS 13 builds. According to recent...
ELECTRONICS
coinspeaker.com

AscendEX Lists Synchrony, SCY

AscendEX is excited to announce the Listing of the Synchrony token (SCY) under the trading pair SCY/USDT starting on Feb 17 at 2 p.m. UTC. Synchrony is a decentralized asset management platform that utilizes a suite of analytics and machine learning algorithms to evaluate and optimize sets of on-chain assets. The platform’s core features include copy-trading and composable indices, both supported by a farmer’s market that allows users to access multiple blockchains at once. It sounds complicated, but Synchrony simplifies DeFi using Artificial Intelligence, A.I.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

Play-to-Earn GameFi Project Mavatrix Sells Out First NFT Collection, Now Live On PancakeSwap

Mavatrix, a reward-based NFT collection on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), is elated to announce it has concluded in minting its first collection of NFTs. As per the announcement, Mavatrix sold out its collection to both public and private investors on January 28, 2022. The collection was launched last year in December. The collection included 8799 unique NFTs, the Mavatars, which are original characters inspired by the Japanese chibi art style. The characters are made up of an algorithm that picks each attribute and assigns the DNA relative to every character.
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

Acardex To Launches the Biggest Decentralized Exchange on The Cardano Network

Acardex is set out to become the most unique DeFi on the Cardano network that utilizes the automated market maker protocol in the carrying out of its core purpose as a decentralized exchange for seamless swap of native and non-native tokens and trading of Cardano based native tokens. Acardex is...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy