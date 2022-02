Editors’ Vox is a blog from AGU’s Publications Department. Many geophysical structures, processes, and material movements are hidden from plain sight so imaging them can be challenging for scientists. One new technique, muography, allows scientists to visualize the internal makeup of solid geological structures at high resolution. A book just published in AGU’s Geophysical Monograph Series, Muography: Exploring Earth’s Subsurface with Elementary Particles, explores the application of this technique and how it can be used in conjunction with traditional observational methods. We asked the book’s editors some questions about muography, its applications in geophysics, and what readers can expect from their book.

