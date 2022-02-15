NCSBE Online Portal Is Now Open

The State Board Of Elections have announced candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections will resume at 8 a.m. February 24. and end at noon March 4. This comes after the state supreme court announced back in December they were suspending the filing period. Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1. Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their notices of candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

ELECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO