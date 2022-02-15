ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

NCSBE Online Portal Is Now Open

By Aikman Chambers
Go Blue Ridge
 3 days ago

The Online Portal for absentee ballot request from the the state board of elections is now open. Any registered and eligible North Carolina voter may now request an absentee ballot for the 2022 primary election online through the state board of elections...

Sylva Herald

Absentee ballot portal open for 2022 primary

Any registered and eligible North Carolina voter may now request an absentee ballot for the 2022 primary election online through the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Portal, available on the State Board of Elections’ website. The State Board opened the secure absentee request portal in 2020. That year, more than...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

NCSBE Reopens Candidate Filling

The State Board Of Elections have announced candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections will resume at 8 a.m. February 24. and end at noon March 4. This comes after the state supreme court announced back in December they were suspending the filing period. Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1. Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their notices of candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.
ELECTIONS
State
North Carolina State
Go Blue Ridge

Update on NC Tax Season

The North Carolina Department Of Revenue and its staff are working continuously on testing and certification requirements that are necessary in order to open the NC tax season. and have made significant progress. The target date to open the tax season is the week of February 28. Taxpayers can expect to begin to receive refunds in early April. We continue to encourage taxpayers to file electronically.
POLITICS
#Board Of Elections#Ncsbe#Dmv
Go Blue Ridge

Mask To Stay In Watauga Schools

In the latest Watauga County Board of Education meeting the board voted to a 3-2 split to keep mask mandatory in schools for now. The Watauga Democrat reports that the board did discuss calling an emergency meeting to discuss the mask mandate if COVID-19 case metrics continued to trend downward. Also is was reported that Board member Steve Combs made a motion to make masks optional effective February 21st.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Town Of Boone Update

The Town Of Boone has announced some cancellations to their schedule. In a press release sent out from the town they have announced that the Boone Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m. has been canceled. Also the Boone Board of Adjustment meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled. The Town is also accepting applications for current board openings. The next application deadline will be February 25 at 5 p.m.
BOONE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Cawthorn asks federal court to block NCSBE insurrection inquiry

Late last week, respected GOP attorney and former federal prosecutor Josh Howard filed a series of motions asking a federal court to block a planned investigation by the N.C. State Board of Elections concerning U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn, NC-11, and his role in the January 6th, 2021, civil unrest inside the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
